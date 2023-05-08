CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ tight end Stephen Carlson has signed a one-year free agent deal with the Chicago Bears.

He worked out for the Bears at rookie mini-camp last weekend.

Carlson is a three-year NFL veteran who entered the league in 2019 with the Browns as an undrafted free agent from Princeton.

He appeared in 25 games with seven starts in his first two seasons in Cleveland. He caught six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Carlson spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve with a torn ACL.