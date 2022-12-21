NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) — The Tennessee Titans have signed former Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs off the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

He signed with the Lions practice squad earlier this month.

Tennessee was in need of a quarterback after starter Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury last weekend. His playing status remains unclear.

Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games this season but did not see the field.

He has played in six games over the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the 2022 preseason with Cleveland, Dobbs completed 35-of-53 passes, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former college standout at Tennessee added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.