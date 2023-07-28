NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Chris Hubbard has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans announced the news Friday morning.

The nine-year veteran spent the past five seasons in Cleveland after signing as a free agent in 2018.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder played in four games with one start last season in Cleveland.

Hubbard started 16 games at right tackle for the Browns in 2018, and he started 13 games at right tackle in 2019.

Prior to his time with the Browns, he spent four seasons with the Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama-Birmingham.

During the course of his career, Hubbard has started games at right tackle (41), right guard (4) and as an extra tight end (3).

Hubbard has played in 85 games with 45 starts in nine seasons in the NFL.