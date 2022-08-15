DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Former Browns and Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert has officially signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

The team made the official announcement on Monday.

Schobert is entering his seventh year in the NFL. He was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He spent the first four years of his professional career, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Following the 2019 season, he signed a free agent deal with Jacksonville. He was traded to Pittsburgh in 2021 and started fifteen games for the Steelers.

In his lone season in the Steel City, Schobert recorded one interception, one forced fumble, 112 tackles and a quarterback hit.