MIAMI (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz has been officially signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

Miami made the official announcement on Monday morning.

Schwartz, who was officially released by Cleveland on Sept. 19, is a former third-round pick of the Browns in 2020.

Last season he played in 11 games for Cleveland, finishing the season with 4 receptions for 51 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Schwartz played in 25 games with three starts over two seasons with the Browns. He tallied 14 career receptions for 186 yards.

He played collegiately at Auburn where he finished 10th on the school’s all-time receptions chart with 117.