PASADENA, California (WKBN) — Two former Cleveland Browns have been named to the coaching staff for the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl which will be played later this month.

The game features some of the top draft-eligible players from colleges and conferences across the nation.

Former Cleveland special teams’ ace Josh Cribbs has been named the special teams’ coach for the American Team, which is led by head coach Jeff Fisher.

Meanwhile, former Browns’ backup quarterback Seneca Wallace will serve as quarterbacks coach for the National Team which is led by former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans standout Eddie George.

The 11th NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be played on Saturday, January 28 at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in California.