EDEN PRARIE, Minnesota (WKBN) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.

He spent the preseason with Cleveland and was released in the final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

He previously spent time in the NFL with the Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons and Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old became expendable when the Browns claimed former Vikings’ backup quarterback Kellen Mond off waivers at the end of training camp.