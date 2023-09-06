PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKBN) — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that former Cleveland Browns veteran Joshua Dobbs is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals will kick off the season on Sunday on the road against the Commanders.

The 28-year-old Dobbs was traded from Cleveland to Arizona on Aug. 24 in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Dobbs appeared in one preseason game with the Browns this summer and completed 8-16 passes for 77 yards and one interception.

He spent a portion of last season with Cleveland on the active roster but did not play in the first 11 games.

The veteran backup started two games for the Titans last season, throwing two touchdown passes with two interceptions. He also ran for 44 yards on eight carries in those games.