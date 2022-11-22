CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – The Carolina Panthers have named Sam Darnold the starting quarterback for their week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

That means former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time this season.

Mayfield tossed a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Mayfield will serve as Darnold’s backup quarterback this week.

In seven games this year, Mayfield has thrown for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.