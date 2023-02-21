TAMPA, Florida (WKBN) – Geno Smith was the first to report that former Browns’ backup quarterback Thad Lewis has been hired as the quarterbacks coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis spent the last two seasons as the Buccaneers’ assistant wide receivers coach.

He spent the 2012 season with the Browns, starting one game. He completed 22-32 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Lewis was a four-year starter at quarterback for Duke (2006-09), where he set school records for career passing yards (10,065) and passing touchdowns (67) and added nine rushing touchdowns.

Lewis then went on to spend parts of eight seasons in the NFL (2010-17) with the St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

He played in seven career games, making six starts, recording 115 completions for 1,296 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown.