CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Browns Cornerback TJ Carrie is executing a game plan to intercept heart abnormalities from causing sudden cardiac arrest for high school student athletes.

Carrie knows this issue all too well due to a life-threatening heart complication as a 14-year-old freshman at Deer Valley High School in Antioch, California.

“A pretty big cause, right? The EKG, the echo test, these screenings is what really gave me an opportunity to identify that I had and needed open heart surgery,” Carrie said.

Carrie had a one-in-a-million heart defect that required a risky surgery. A medical gamble that paid off with a nine-year NFL career, including a stint with the Browns.

Now he’s focused on giving back to students in Cleveland, a city that was very welcoming to him as a professional.

“Until we do the basic testing that, hey, everything is fine, we don’t know,” Carrie said. “And so, this is an opportunity for all of our students right now at this campus to know about their health and what’s going on.”

The Heart Warrior TJ Carrie Foundation, Integrated Health at CMSD, and the MCORE Foundation are teaming up to give 90 student-athletes free heart screenings from now until January at John Hay High School and Glenville High School.

Senior Football player George Beard said he’s more excited than nervous to take the tests.

“(I want to) See what’s wrong, you know,” Beard said. “I’d rather know now instead of when I’m going to go down my future and something happens to me and, you know, just take care of it.”

Sophomore track and field athlete Jonnae George said she knows this screening is beneficial for her because of recent examples of athletes having heart issues.

Bronny James and Damar Hamlin’s stories are ones that stand out to the students.

“Because I don’t want to collapse after I get done running a race or while I’m running a race,” George said. “Just to make sure everything is 100% okay.”

Carrie said his goal is to make heart screenings as common as the standard physical required for students to play organized sports.

He knows that this work in the community will be more impactful than any tackle or interception he’s made in his career.

“Knowing about our heart, knowing about what’s going on in our body is just as important as the sports or the things that we want to go out there and achieve and do,” he said.

For more information about the Heart Warrior TJ Carrie Foundation click here.