BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ pass rusher Chase Winovich has announced his retirement from the National Football League at the age of 28.

Winovich spent the 2022 season with Cleveland after being acquired in an off-season trade with the Patriots in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.

He battled injuries in his lone season with the Browns, appearing in eight games with two starts. He finished the season with 20 tackles and one sack.

Winovich spent time with the Texans and Dolphins this season but was released by both teams.

A college football standout at Michigan, Winovich made two All-Big Ten teams in 2017 and 2018. He was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by New England.