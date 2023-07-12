CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell was named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The Seniors’ Committee narrowed the list of eligible nominees to 31 who move on in the selection process.

In 2022, Modell fell short of reaching the Hall of Fame for the fourth time. He previously was rejected twice by the overall selection committee and once by the Centennial Committee in 2020.

Modell famously moved the Browns from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996. He also fired legendary Browns’ namesake and first head coach Paul Brown back in 1963.

His NFL resume also includes being a key part of establishing “Monday Night Football,” serving as the league’s broadcast chairman from 1962-1993.

Modell’s Baltimore Ravens won a coveted Super Bowl in 2001. He passed away in 2012.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.