CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens’ Owner Art Modell was again passed over for induction to Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced on Wednesday that Modell was not named the final nominee for the Coach/Contributor Committee.

It marks the fourth time that Modell has fallen short of reaching the milestone. He previously was rejected twice by the overall selection committee and once by the Centennial committee in 2020.

Former Cardinals and Chargers coach Don Coryell received the nod. He will earn election to the Hall of Fame should 80% of members of the full committee support his candidacy next year

Modell famously moved the Browns from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996. He also fired legendary Browns’ namesake and first head coach Paul Brown back in 1963.

His NFL resume also includes being a key part of establishing “Monday Night Football,” serving as the league’s broadcast chairman from 1962-1993.

Modell’s Baltimore Ravens won a coveted Super Bowl in 2001. He passed away in 2012.