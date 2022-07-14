KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ right-tackle Mitchell Schwartz officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday.

Schwartz played four seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He never missed a game and started every appearance during his time with the Browns.

He signed with Kansas City in free agency in 2016 and was named All-Pro four times with the Chiefs.

The veteran lineman underwent back surgery in 2012 and was released by the Chiefs shortly thereafter.

He was a member of the Chiefs’ team that won Super Bowl LIV.