BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team’s practice squad.

Davis previously played in 22 games with the Browns from 2019-20.

The four-year veteran originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He has appeared in 40 games with five starts in his NFL career.

Davis has amassed 37 career tackles with two sacks and a pair of pass deflections.

The Browns return to action on Sunday on the road in Houston. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on WKBN-27.