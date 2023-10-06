FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WKBN) — Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Jamie Collins has officially retired from the National Football League.

He played three seasons in Cleveland from 2016-18 after the Browns acquired him in a trade with the New England Patriots.

Prior to the 2017 season, the Browns signed Collins to a four-year $50 million contract. His contract was later terminated in March of 2019.

He played the bulk of his career with New England in three different stints and was a part of two Super Bowl championship teams in 2014 and 2016.

He also played two seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Collins spent ten seasons in the NFL, appearing in 125 games. He piled up 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, and 19 forced fumbles.