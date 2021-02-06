Former Browns’ Linebacker Clay Matthews falls short of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cleveland Browns’ Clay Matthews speaks during halftime of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Matthews was inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Linebacker Clay Matthews will not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021.

In falling short, Matthews’ 20-year eligibility as a Modern Era candidate has come to an end. He can still reach the Hall of Fame, but his fate now rests with the Coach/Senior Committee beginning in 2022. The group is comprised of nine veteran members of the overall selection committee. To be inducted, an 80% vote is required from the panel.

It is the first time that the 19-year NFL veteran was named a finalist, after being named a semifinalist four times previously.

Mathews was a three-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He appeared in 278 games, which is the most in NFL history. He piled up 1,561 tackles, which is third most in NFL history.

Matthews tallied 83 1/2 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and 16 interceptions in his career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes: Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Drew Pearson, John Lynch, Tom Flores.