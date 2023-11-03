EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) – The New York Giants have signed former Browns kicker Cade York off the practice squad of the Tennessee Titans.

New York head coach Brian Daboll made the announcement on Friday.

York will compete for the starting job with veteran kicker Randy Bullock, who was signed to the Giants practice squad.

York was released by Cleveland after struggling in game action during the preseason, converting just 4-8 field goal attempts.

He was originally selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was then signed to the Titans practice squad.

York went 24-of-32 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points as a rookie.