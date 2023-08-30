NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBN) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York is signing with the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday that the Browns had an interest in signing York to the practice squad. However, York decided on a change of scenery.

The former fourth-round pick has struggled the entire preseason for Cleveland, converting just 4-8 field goal attempts.

The Browns officially released York on Tuesday and acquired veteran Dustin Hopkins to take his place.