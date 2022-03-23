HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say that former Cleveland Browns’ starting fullback Andy Janovich has signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans.

The Browns declined his contract option earlier in March.

Janovich played in 13 games for the Browns last season and was a key contributor in the ground attack as well as on special teams.

The move cleared approximately $1.5 million from the Browns’ cap.

The Browns originally acquired Janovich in March of 2020 in a trade with the Denver Broncos.