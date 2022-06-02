SANTA CLARA, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ first-round draft pick Alex Mack has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 36-year-old spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mack spent seven seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft at No. 21 overall.

The seven-time Pro Bowler left Cleveland in free agency in 2016 to sign with the Atlanta Falcons where he spent the next five years of his career.

Mack started all 196 games in which he has appeared through his 13 NFL seasons.