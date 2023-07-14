BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Malik Jackson has officially announced his retirement from the National Football League.

He played his final season in the NFL with Cleveland in 2021.

The 33-year-old previously played four seasons with Denver, helping the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50.

The former Pro Bowler also spent time with Jacksonville and Philadelphia, before signing as a free agent with the Browns.

During his one season in Cleveland, Jackson played in 16 games. He finished the season with 25 tackles and 1/2 sack with two tackles for loss.

Jackson was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Broncos in the 2012 NFL Draft.

For his career, Jackson has piled up 292 tackles, 35.5 sacks in 142 career games.