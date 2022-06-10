MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Porter Gustin has a new home in the NFL.

He has officially signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins.

Gustin played three seasons with the Browns from 2019-21, appearing in 26 games with four starts.

During his time in Cleveland, he piled up 47 career tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries.



He also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2019, after playing collegiately at USC.