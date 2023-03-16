PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is reporting that former Browns’ cornerback Greedy Williams has agreed to a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josina Anderson is reporting that Williams heads to Philadelphia on a one-year contract.

Williams spent four seasons in Cleveland after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Williams played in 11 games with one start.

In four years in Cleveland, Williams played in 39 games. He finished his stint with the Browns with 99 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble.