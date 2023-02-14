OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WKBN) – The Baltimore Ravens have officially hired former Browns assistant coach Todd Monken as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

The team made the announcement on Tuesday.

Monken spent the past three years as Georgia’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, helping guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” said Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh. “He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

He previously served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Under his watch, Browns running back Nick Chubb produced the league’s second-most rushing yards (1,494) and tallied eight touchdowns.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a single-season career-high 3,827 passing yards, adding 22 touchdowns.

Monken also previously served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and coached wide receivers in Jacksonville (2007-10).

During the Ravens’ interview process, they also met with current Browns’ wide receivers’ coach Chad O’Shea.