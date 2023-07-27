CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer and former Team President Mike Holmgren are among the 12 candidates in the coach/contributor category that have moved another step closer to election as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Schottenheimer was the head coach of the Browns from 1984-88. He also served as head coach of the Chiefs (1989-1998), Redskins (2001) and the Chargers (2002-06). In 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, he posted a record of 205-139-1 in 21 seasons.

Holmgren was hired as the Browns team president in 2009 before leaving the organization following the 2012 season. He also served as head coach of the Packers and Seahawks. He posted an overall record of 174-122. That includes a victory in Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers and an NFC crown in Seattle.

The other coach/contributor semifinalists include: Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

In addition, the Hall’s Seniors Committee trimmed a list of 31 Semifinalists to the following former players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Each Semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season.

The respective selection committees will meet to discuss the remaining candidates at length next month.