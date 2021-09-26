‘Exhausted’ OBJ relieved comeback with Browns complete

by: TOM WITHERS, Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. made it all the way back.

Cleveland’s star receiver played Sunday for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October and finished with five catches for 77 yards in the Browns’ 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Beckham said he wrestled with emotions before the game and was exhausted afterward.

Beckham’s teammates were impressed by his performance after such a long layoff.

Beckham gives the Browns another offensive playmaker capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.

