‘Exhausted’ OBJ relieved comeback with Browns complete

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. made it all the way back.

Cleveland’s star receiver played Sunday for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October and finished with five catches for 77 yards in the Browns’ 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears.

Beckham said he wrestled with emotions before the game and was exhausted afterward.

Beckham’s teammates were impressed by his performance after such a long layoff.

Beckham gives the Browns another offensive playmaker capable of scoring from anywhere on the field.