Ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays for Giants against Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy season as Browns coach.
But this weekend, he’ll get a shot at some personal payback.
Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Kitchens is coaching New York’s tight ends this season. But it was innovative play-calling when he was elevated during the 2018 season from running backs coach to interim coordinator that helped him get Cleveland’s coaching gig.
It’s an interesting twist for a matchup that already has high stakes for both teams in their push to make the playoffs.