Ex-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens to call plays for Giants against Cleveland

In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, then-Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens walks on the field during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy season as Browns coach. On Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, he’ll get at shot at some personal payback. Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Kitchens is coaching New York’s tight ends this season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Freddie Kitchens was fired after one stormy season as Browns coach.

But this weekend, he’ll get a shot at some personal payback.

Kitchens will call plays for New York on Sunday night against Cleveland after Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Kitchens is coaching New York’s tight ends this season. But it was innovative play-calling when he was elevated during the 2018 season from running backs coach to interim coordinator that helped him get Cleveland’s coaching gig.

It’s an interesting twist for a matchup that already has high stakes for both teams in their push to make the playoffs.