CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite losing major players to season-ending injuries.
The team announced Monday that OT Dewand Jones would be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
He’s the latest in a slew of players who’ve had their season cut short.
So far this season, 10 Cleveland Browns players have had major injuries.
Here’s the list:
- WR/KR Jakeem Grant
- QB Deshaun Watson
- RB Nick Chubb
- OT Jack Conklin
- OT Dawand Jones
- LB Jacob Phillips
- S Rodney McLeod
- CB Denzel Ward* (Possible for return)
- S Juan Thornhill* (Possible for return)
- OT Jed Wills* (Possible for return)
Cleveland has seen some recent wins with the addition of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who was signed to the team’s practice squad in November.
He was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the Browns’ season on Sunday, after the team’s win against Jacksonville.
The Browns host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.