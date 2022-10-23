BALTIMORE (AP) – Playing on the road against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland bolted to an early lead.

The Browns bottled up versatile quarterback Lamar Jackson throughout the afternoon and had a very good chance to move in front during the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

And then, an offensive pass interference call on an apparent touchdown started a miserable chain of events that included a pivotal false start and a blocked 60-yard field goal attempt.

The result: A gut-wrenching 23-20 loss on Sunday.

The Browns (2-5) have dropped four straight, with three of those defeats coming by a total of seven points.