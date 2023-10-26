*Above video is a recent story about how a Browns fan keeps track of QBs who started for the team since 1999*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to sports media Thursday responding to questions that some critics in the national media question the seriousness of his shoulder injury and why he isn’t playing through it.

“Why wouldn’t I want to play?” Watson responded. “I worked my *** off for two years to get back to playing,” he said.

“None of those national people know me and they don’t talk to me, so why would anybody listen to that stuff,’ Watson said. “If it’s not coming from me, that other **** is **** **** Watson added. “I’ve played football since I was 6 years old, I want to play,” he said.

Watson sustained a bruise to the rotator cuff in his throwing arm and didn’t play in the Browns’ win over San Francisco. Last Sunday, against the Colts, Watson took a hard hit to the same shoulder. He left the game and was replaced by backup quarterback PJ Walker who helped lead the Browns to a 39-38 win.

Watson was asked Thursday when he thinks he might be able to play again. He said recovery from the type of injury he has can be 4 to 6 weeks and said he wants to get back on the field, “ASAP. I just have to go through the process again, rehab, get back with the docs, and try to strengthen the shoulder,” Watson said.

The Browns signed Walker to a contract Wednesday. He was still officially on the practice squad before signing the contract. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that Walker will start this Sunday’s game.

The Browns (4-2) play the Seahawks (4-2) in Seattle on Sunday at 4 p.m.