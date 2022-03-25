CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns officials are hosting a press conference with their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson Friday.

Watson, who was seen arriving in Berea Thursday, is joined by general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski for the press conference at 1 p.m.

LIVE BLOG:

Berry says they are working with local law enforcement agencies in Texas to conduct an ongoing investigation.

“We do have faith in him as a person. We will have work to do.”

The team expects to have Watson as their starting quarterback for years to come.

Stefanski says he’s looking forward to working with Watson and merge him the team.

Watson says he wants to prove himself to his team and the community.

“I’ve always been hands on in my community.”

Berry says the independent investigators hired by the Browns took into consideration all points of the civil lawsuit.

Watson says he is unable to respond to a question about why he’s used a large number of massage therapists.

He says he respects women because he was raised by his mom, a single woman, and his aunts.

Watson sees this as an opportunity to have a fresh start. “I want to continue to fight for my name.”

“I can’t speak on other people’s opinions, but I’ve never assaulted anyone.”

What specifically is Watson planning to do in the community to clear his name? He says he plans to work with the community like Habitat for Humanity, charity for childhood cancers and others.

In response to the question about how he plans to get counseling, he says he doesn’t have a problem so he doesn’t need help. But he’s open to talking to a professional so he doesn’t get in this situation again.

Multiple Browns players reached out to Watson when the trade was finalized.

Stefanski says that Watson is ready to make a positive impact on the community.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson last week from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team.

On Wednesday, a second grand jury in another Texas county declined charges against Watson. The attorney for Watson told the FOX 8 I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.

The attorney, who represents the women, Tony Buzbee, says he believes there may be more civil suits filed.

Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, says his client is innocent and is an “outstanding young man.”

Letitia Quinones, one of the attorneys who is representing Watson, says the quarterback did not break any laws.

“Now you have 10 cases that they found no probable cause, which is the lowest burden in a judicial system,” Quinones told the Fox 8 I-Team.

She said Watson is a responsible “young man.”

“He deserves a chance to earn the Cleveland Community’s trust and admiration,” Quinones said. “I promise you if you give him the opportunity he will earn it.”

The NFL says they are not able to provide a timeline on the conclusion of the investigation or when a decision concerning his status will be made. The league made the following statement regarding the investigation: