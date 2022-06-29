CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Day two of the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson has concluded in Delaware.

No rulings have been made by retired judge Sue L. Robinson, who is overseeing the hearing.

The hearings are expected to resume for a third straight day on Thursday.

The league is still holding strong to its wishes of a suspension of at least a year. The NFLPA is arguing for much less than that.

Once Robinson issues her ruling, both sides will have the opportunity to appeal.