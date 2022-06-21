**Previous Report: Last year, Browns owners revealed they’d been working with city of Cleveland on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium.”

CLEVLAND (WJW) — The owners of the Cleveland Browns are responding to a report they are looking into a new stadium, possibly at a new location.

Last week, Ken Prendergast with NEOtrans blog reported two sources close to the team said the Browns were leaning toward building a new stadium, instead of renovating the current FirstEnergy Stadium.

The report went on to speculate where two of those considered locations could be: The main post office, and another spot near East 13th Street.

Pendergast did not name his sources, but said the proposed project would cost more than a billion dollars, some of which would likely include taxpayer money.

Monday, a representative for the Haslam Sports Group shared a statement with FOX 8 news, clarifying the team’s moves.

“Contrary to recent speculation, a recent feasibility study we launched does not contemplate a new stadium or showcase new stadium sites,” said Peter John-Baptiste, senior vice president of communications with Haslam Sports Group.

Instead, they said they were looking into renovating the current site, while focusing on rehabbing the area around the stadium, as already outlined in a plan shared last year.

Read the full statement below: