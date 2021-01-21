Congrats, coach! Kevin Stefanski named NFL Coach of the Year by Sporting News, PFWA

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kevin Stefanski has been named NFL Coach of the Year by Sporting News and the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

According to the Cleveland Browns, Stefanski is the first head coach to win the PFWA’s honor since 1986 when Marty Schottenheimer won AFC Coach of the Year. The team said it’s the first time for Sporting News since 1953 when Paul Brown won the honor.

Congratulations to Coach Stefanski, who was named NFL Coach of the Year



— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2021

Stefanski coached the Browns to an 11-5 regular season, and of course, the Browns then went on to win their first playoff game since January of 1995 when they beat the Steelers.

According to the Browns, Cleveland was the only team to make the playoffs this season with a first-year head coach.

Congrats to Coach Stefanski!