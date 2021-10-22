Coach Stefanski talks injuries, Baker after Browns win over Broncos

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Denver Broncos in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media Friday afternoon following the Browns victory Thursday night.

Cleveland, lead by backup quarterback Case Keenum and third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson, beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 to snap a two-game skid.

The Browns now have a mini bye before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31. But the question remains if that additional time means we’ll see quarterback Baker Mayfield back on the field as he deals with an ongoing shoulder injury.

“We’re going to continue to listen to the medical staff on this and when he’s ready, he’s ready,” Stefanski said. “We’ve been very consistent, our medical team, with Baker on this injury.”

In Mayfield’s absence, Keenum was 21 for 33 with 199 yards in his first start as a Cleveland Brown.

“He made good decisions, spread the ball around, took care of the football,” Stefanski said. “We really wanted to share the rock in that game and 10 guys touched it.”

As for Odell Beckham Jr.’s multiple dropped passes, Stefanski said that’s not characteristic of what’s he doing in practice and likely a result of him pushing through a shoulder injury.

“He fought very, very hard to make it through that game,” the head coach said. “He made some plays for us, made some plays in the second half. He’s hard on himself and he never expects to have the ball on the ground.

More on the injury front, Stefanski said he is hopeful about the return of running back Nick Chubb and tackle Jack Conklin for the Steelers game. Cornerback Denzel Ward is dealing with a hamstring injury and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has an injured groin.