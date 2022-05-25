CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Three time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is returning to Cleveland for, at least, one more season.

The team officially announced the signing Wednesday.

Clowney has reportedly agreed to a one year contract with the Browns, worth $11 million dollars.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Clowney had interest from several NFL teams, and turned down multi-year deals worth between $14-$15 million dollars per season, to return to the Browns.

Clowney played in 14 games with Cleveland in 2021-22, and recorded 9 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles.