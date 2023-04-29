CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns selected Ohio State center Luke Wypler with the 190th overall pick in Round Six of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6 foot 3 inch, 303-pound redshirt-sophomore started 26 consecutive games for the Buckeyes the last two seasons and only allowed one career sack in 965 career pass block snaps.

Wypler was tied for the team lead with 827 plays from scrimmage in 2022 and was named Third-Team All-Big Ten.

The Cleveland Browns’ remaining draft picks:

Round 3 – #74 / Cedric Tillman, WR – Tennessee

Round 3 – #98 / Siaki Ika, DT – Baylor

Round 4 – #111 / Dawand Jones, OT – Ohio State

Round 4 – #126 / Isaiah McGuire, DE – Missouri

Round 5 – #140 / Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB – UCLA

Round 5 – #142 / Cameron Mitchell, CB – Northwestern

Round 6 – #190 / Luke Wypler, C – Ohio State

Round 7 – #299 /