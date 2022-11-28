CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have waived quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon following the return of Deshaun Watson to the team’s 53-man roster.

Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games this season but did not see the field. He has played in six games over the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns also announced the signing of offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and placed lineman Will Holden on the injured list. The team also released wide receiver Chester Rogers from the practice squad.