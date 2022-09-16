CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A former offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns will be honored Sunday by the team.

Joe Thomas will be enshrined in the Browns Legends Program.

He, as well as the late Darrel “Pete” Brewster, will be recognized at halftime of the Browns’ Week 2 home-opener at FirstEnergy Stadium, according to the team.

Thomas started 167 games for the Browns and played 10,363 consecutive snaps. His 11-year career with the Browns began in 2007 after the Browns drafted him third overall. He retired from the NFL in 2018.

Thomas told the Cleveland Browns that he is honored.

“This is a really special step for me to be recognized by the organization and put my name among the greats of whoever wore a Cleveland Browns uniform,” he told the Browns. “When you look at all the Ring of Honors and Legends clubs throughout the NFL, the Browns are almost incomparable.”