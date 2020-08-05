Cleveland Browns stay flexible amid opt-outs and coronavirus

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he is supportive of players who make the difficult decision to opt out for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Berry spoke to members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday, the same day defensive tackle Andrew Billings became the latest member of the Browns to opt out, joining guard Drew Forbes and undrafted rookie Drake Dorbeck.

“For all those guys, it is deeply personal and an individual choice. We will know at that time if there are more guys, but suffice it to say, organizationally, we support all those guys,” Berry said. “We understand that it is a difficult decision, and again, it is very, very personal. We support the three guys who have opted out so far, and I look forward to them being back with the team next year.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (91) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Tight end David Njoku (85) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Pat Rock during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Running Back D’Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley (69) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Running Back D’Ernest Johnson (30) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Center Nick Harris (53) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Kicker Austin Seibert (4) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (15) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Center JC Tretter (64) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

For the most part, Berry said feedback from players has been positive.

“It really is a credit to the league, the (NFL)PA and the individual clubs in terms of how much work. The doctors, forgive me for forgetting to mention those guys off the top, and everything that has been put into this to give ourselves the best chance to have a successful season. There has been a ton of thought, a ton of detail, a ton of work put into it so we are all very grateful for a number of individuals who have done that,” the first-year GM said.

Berry was asked about the recent comments from Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the WR said he didn’t think the season should go forward and criticized the attitude of team owners.

“We have had plenty of dialogue and conversation with Odell, not only just through the summer but certainly as he has returned to Cleveland, and that has been a positive thing,” Berry said. “I would say in terms of Odell, he has returned and really been focused on working hard. He has been very engaged in everything that we have done in the classroom. He is really focused on having a great year.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: