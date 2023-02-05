LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Cleveland Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated right toe during the Gridiron Gauntlet portion of the Pro Bowl games on Sunday afternoon.

After suffering the injury, Garret limped off the field after completing the obstacle course.

X-rays performed at Allegiant Stadium came back negative.

Garrett was making his fourth Pro Bowl appearance this year. This season, he matched his single-season franchise record with 16 sacks. He was also named All-Pro by the Associated Press.