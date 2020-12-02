Cleveland Browns staff member tests positive for COVID-19; training facility closed

Multiple players have tested positive or have been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list in the past couple of weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning.

According to a statement, the facility is currently closed, and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.

— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2020

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the release states.

Multiple players have tested positive or have been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list in the past couple of weeks.

