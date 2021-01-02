Cleveland Browns staff member tests positive for coronavirus; facility closed again

The facility is currently closed for contact tracing, and the team has been conducting virtual meetings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In the latest COVID-19 outbreak within the Cleveland Browns’ organization, the team announced Saturday morning that a member of the coaching staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Browns placed linebacker Malcolm Smith and cornerback Denzel Ward on the COVID/Reserve List on Thursday. Harrison Bryant also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The Browns did activate wide receivers Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker Jacob Phillips from the reserve list.

All five players missed the game against the Jets.

The Browns and Steelers game is still slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, which you can watch on WKBN.

Cleveland will be without Ward, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Andrew Sendejo and Bryant when it faces Pittsburgh, which will sit starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others so they’re rested for the playoffs.