Cleveland Browns report 2 more positive COVID-19 tests; facility closed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two additional positive COVID-19 test results were reported Thursday by the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.

“The team will continue to work remotely this morning while following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” read a statement from the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns, who have been hit by the virus, face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a game with playoff implications for the Browns. The Steelers have already secured a spot in the playoffs.

Earlier this week, a player and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus so the facility was closed for contact tracing.

On Tuesday, Cleveland put tight end Harrison Bryant, and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the COVID-19 list.