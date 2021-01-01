Cleveland Browns reopen practice facility

The team will be without several players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, on Sunday

(AP) – The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility and will practice after a succession of COVID-19 interruptions this week.

The team will be without several players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, on Sunday when the Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win puts Cleveland in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The Browns did not have any new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, and after getting league approval, they will practice indoors at 1 p.m. They canceled practice Thursday and kept their building closed to determine whether there was a virus outbreak.

To this point, they’ve only practiced for one hour on the field as they prepare for their biggest game in years.

Last week, the Browns played without their four leading receivers and lost to the New York Jets. Those players, who were ruled out as high-risk close contacts, were activated Thursday and are expected to play Sunday.

Cleveland will be without Ward, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end Harrison Bryant when it faces Pittsburgh, which will sit starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others so they’re rested for the playoffs.

The Steelers beat the Browns 38-7 in their previous matchup this season.