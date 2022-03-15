CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have released veteran center JC Tretter. The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Tretter has played eight years in the NFL, including the last five seasons in Cleveland. He has made 80 starts over the last five years and played 78 consecutive games without missing an offensive snap after signing in 2017.

“For the past five seasons, JC has been a mainstay and iron man at center for us,” said Browns’ General Manager Andrew Berry in a release. “He came to our organization at a time of instability and was one of the key veterans that helped turn the tide over the past several years. His leadership—both within the locker room and the field—will be missed. We wish JC well as he continues his career.”

Tretter helped the Browns lead the NFL in rushing average in 2021 with a 5.09 mark, the highest average by a Browns team since 1966.