Cleveland Browns put final touches on 53-man roster ahead of first game next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s the final Sunday of the year without football, but that all changes next week as the NFL kicks off its season and the Cleveland Browns will be traveling to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

On Sunday, the team was tweaking their 53-man roster which included adding two players and cutting two others.

The Browns added defensive end Joe Jackson from the Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor from the Buffalo Bills. As part of the move, the team waived tight end Pharoah Brown the pride of Brush High School and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.

In addition, the Browns signed 14 players to their practice squad including QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard and K Cody Parkey.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says the rosters are fluid this year and he is comfortable with the 53-man roster the Browns have in place heading into week 1 against Baltimore.

“As it comes to all of the positions, we have plans and we have the depth chart, something we work through during the week,” said Stefanski. “You mentioned (C) Nick (Harris), he has been getting a lot of center reps so hard to get him over there to guard, but we will make sure over the course of the next days and weeks that we have contingency plans really at every position.”

The Browns have put a proper amount of emphasis on Baltimore over the course of the past few weeks and will begin game planning for the Ravens on Sunday and Monday heading into game week.