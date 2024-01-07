BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns’ playoff matchup in the Wild Card round is officially set.

Cleveland will hit the road to meet the AFC South Champion Houston Texans next weekend.

Game day and time will be announced by the National Football League later on Sunday evening.

The Browns enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed, while the Texans are the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

Cleveland played in Houston on Christmas Eve, coming away with a 36-22 win over the Texans.

However, Houston was without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was in concussion protocol.